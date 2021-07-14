Head-To-Head Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95% Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.34 $58.73 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.82 $225.77 million $1.20 18.97

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

