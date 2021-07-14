Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.29. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 42,165 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

