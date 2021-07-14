Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00400364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

