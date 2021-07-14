Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,182 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $566.21 and a one year high of $965.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.