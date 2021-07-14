Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,363 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

ANAB stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

