Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of John Hancock Investors Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

