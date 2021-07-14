Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $224.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.