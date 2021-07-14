Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Herc by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Herc by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,908. Herc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

