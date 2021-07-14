Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) PT Set at $146.85 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been given a $146.85 price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $149.30 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $149.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.