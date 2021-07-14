Highside Global Management LLC Takes $20.41 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 275,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,000. Pinterest comprises 8.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,242 shares of company stock worth $64,770,827. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 183,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,474. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,201.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

