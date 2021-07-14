Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 645,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 52.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 51,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.