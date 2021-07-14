Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,406,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 157,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,484,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,956. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

