Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.2% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 392.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,001,000 after buying an additional 388,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.05. 130,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. The company has a market cap of $384.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

