Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.