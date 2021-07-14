Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.36. 142,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,058. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $448.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

