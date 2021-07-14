Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 4,106 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,856. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98.

