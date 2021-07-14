Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.