Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,266 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,266 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vista Outdoor worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

