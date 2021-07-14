Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,478,658 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $140,846,024.92. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE TASK opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

