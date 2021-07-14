Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Hostess Brands worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

