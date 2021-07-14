Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Major Shareholder Irwin Gold Sells 1,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 6,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,850. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

