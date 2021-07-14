H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.