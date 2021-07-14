HRT Financial LP Has $2.79 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

