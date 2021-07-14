HRT Financial LP Has $2.87 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,262 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

