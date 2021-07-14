HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 16,830 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MSA opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

