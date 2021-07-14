Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,207. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

