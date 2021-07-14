Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.