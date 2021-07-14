Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.