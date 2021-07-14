Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

