hybrix (HY) Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, hybrix has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. hybrix has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $11,630.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00115658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00153683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.70 or 0.99907670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00938686 BTC.

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

