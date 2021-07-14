Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

