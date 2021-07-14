ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.07. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

