ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $5,864,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.64. 295,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

