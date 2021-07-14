iliad’s (ILIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ILIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ILIAY remained flat at $$6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. iliad has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

