IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.