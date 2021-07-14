ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBRX stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 1,146,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,377. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

