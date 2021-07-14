Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.93.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.65. 602,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.06. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

