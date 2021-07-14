Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.93.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.65. 602,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.06. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
