Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $649,040.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $649,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,642,502.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.38 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

