Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,546. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

