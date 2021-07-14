Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,546. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
Inception Mining Company Profile
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.