Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) will announce $690.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.09 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

NYSE:INCY opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

