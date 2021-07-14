indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 27259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.