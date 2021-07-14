Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

