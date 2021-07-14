Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
NGVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,605. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44.
In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
