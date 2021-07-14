Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,605. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.