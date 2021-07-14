Initiates Coverage on ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

Stock analysts at assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

