InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $23,158,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.