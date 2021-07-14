Innealta Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,491,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,783. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

