Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

