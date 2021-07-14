Innospec Inc. (NYSE:IOSP) VP Brian Watt Sells 4,121 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NYSE:IOSP) VP Brian Watt sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $417,704.56.

Brian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44.

NYSE:IOSP opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

