Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.00. 196,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 678,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

