Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Get Alphatec alerts:

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.