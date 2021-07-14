Insider Buying: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Acquires 2,140 Shares of Stock

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) insider John Macfarlane purchased 2,140 shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,000.00 ($152,857.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 9th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

